Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

ETW opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

