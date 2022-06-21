JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 124.89 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.69. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.90).
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
