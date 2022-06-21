JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 124.89 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.69. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.90).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

