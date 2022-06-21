Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ETX opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

