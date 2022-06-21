NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on July 8th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NBMI opened at GBX 81.73 ($1.00) on Tuesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.31.
