Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EFT opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $175,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

