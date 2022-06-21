Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EFT opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.