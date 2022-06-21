Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $20,571,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $7,637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after acquiring an additional 611,200 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Virgin Galactic (Get Rating)
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.