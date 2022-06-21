Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

FIS opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

