Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Datadog were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Datadog by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,257 shares of company stock worth $11,683,357 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8,563,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

