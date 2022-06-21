631 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 178,359 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

