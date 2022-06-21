Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 533 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 12.2% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 106,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

State Street stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

