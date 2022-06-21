Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

MS opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

