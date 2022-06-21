Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

