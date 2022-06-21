Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

GOLD stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

