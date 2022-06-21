US Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

