BERNcash Market Capitalization Reaches $45,492.29 (BERN)

BERNcash (BERN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $45,492.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 185.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.68 or 0.99742220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033075 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00221732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00113424 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00076161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00197217 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

BERNcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

