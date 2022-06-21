Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $511,416.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $980,356.36 and $511,416.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

