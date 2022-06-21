Metronome Market Cap Hits $11.30 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003781 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $18,063.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00597647 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00084686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00497052 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,196,506 coins and its circulating supply is 14,051,932 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

