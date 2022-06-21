XTRABYTES Hits Market Cap of $183,073.65 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $183,073.65 and $20.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

