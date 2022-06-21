Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.26. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

