Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $200.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

