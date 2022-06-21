iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,455,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

