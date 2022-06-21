Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,001 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.