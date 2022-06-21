Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average is $215.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

