Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 569,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

