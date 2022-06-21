Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $124,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,971,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

