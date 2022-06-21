Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

