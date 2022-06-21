Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $234.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

