Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.