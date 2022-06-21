Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

