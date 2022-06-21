Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

