Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 106,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

MAR opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

