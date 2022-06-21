Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,751,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 265,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 114,799 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

