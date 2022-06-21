Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 7,307 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2,297.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

