Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

