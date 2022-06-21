Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $3.44 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

