Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

