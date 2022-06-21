Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average of $187.97. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

