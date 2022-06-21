Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.65.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

