Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

