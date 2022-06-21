Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $504,000.

VCR stock opened at $225.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.96. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

