Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 98 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

