Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,015,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,653,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

