American National Bank Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.