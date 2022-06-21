Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

PLD stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

