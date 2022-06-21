Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

