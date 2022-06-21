Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.