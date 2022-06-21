Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $253,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

