Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 2,321 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

