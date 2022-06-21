Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

