Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

